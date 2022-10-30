ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman from North Carolina have been extradited to Horry County due to several attempted murder charges following an August 2022 incident in Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

Titus Jaleek Dicker, 22, of Greensboro, and Alexandria Jacqueline Powell, 19, of Greensboro, were each charged with three counts of attempted murder, police said. Dicker is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The incident happened on Aug. 13 at 612 31st Avenue South in Atlantic Beach, according to police.

On Friday, Dicker and Powell were booked into the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. Both are still incarcerated as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to booking records.

Booking records show that Dicker is being held on a $70,000 bond and Powell is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.