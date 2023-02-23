NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2-year-old from Ohio died Tuesday after drowning in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Barron Mitchell Jr., 2, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Tuesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 54th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, Bellamy said. The child died at 11:15 p.m. at the hospital.

The family was preparing to leave the location to head back home to Ohio when they realized the child was missing, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Family members searched for the child inside and outside of the home and found him floating in the inlet behind the location on 54th Avenue North, according to the report. There was about a 10-minute period between the time the child was last seen and then found floating in the water.

North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating the incident. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.