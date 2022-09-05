NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three adults and a child were injured Monday in a boat fire in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

SCDNR spokesperson Greg Lucas told News13 that crews were called at 2:13 p.m. to the Johnny Causey Boat Landing in Cherry Grove. All four people were taken to a hospital.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue along with Horry County Fire Rescue and the Horry County Police Department also responded, according to Lucas.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham.

No other information about the victim’s conditions or what caused the fire were immediately available.