NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old woman is missing from the Windy Hill section of North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach Police.
April Denis Yarborough was last seen at 4 a.m. Friday wearing a green jacket with fur around the collar and gray pants, police said. When she left, she was traveling on foot.
Anyone with information on Yarborough’s location is asked to call the nonemergent line at 843-280-5511.