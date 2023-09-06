NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Police have arrested five people from Houston, Texas, in connection with an ATM robbery at First Citizens Bank.

Police identified the suspects in a Facebook post as Corey Wendell Gordon Jr., Coby Vance Goldsmith, Darius Deshun Randle, Benjamin Diantre Robertson and Jazmine Alexus Long.

According to police, they were arrested on Friday following an extensive that also involved federal and local agencies from Houston, Texas, Rapid City, South Dakota, and Union Township, Ohio.

The robbery allegedly happened at about 1:10 p.m. on May 30 while a repairman was servicing the bank’s drive-up ATM, police said. The suspects got away with a large amount of cash before officers arrived.

The charges they are facing were not immediately available from authorities.

