NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared.

During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% from the year before.

“Our prices are around $5.99 a dozen for the Eggland’s Best,” said Anna Bowers, Boulineau’s director of communications. “We were seeing that about $3, $4 higher a dozen than it is now.”

It’s not just the typical cardboard carton eggs that have been impacted.

“It was the egg whites,” Bowers said. “It was pretty much anything egg-based was impacted from it.”

Bowers said she noticed customers buying fewer eggs or not buying them at all.

“I think a lot of people just decided they weren’t gonna bake, they weren’t gonna make the big breakfast, they weren’t gonna use them to the extent that they were,” Bowers said.

At Boulineau’s in-house bakery, they found a way to keep things reasonable.

“We didn’t pass that onto the consumer in our bakery,” Bowers said. “Of course, the price of the eggs, we had to, because we couldn’t absorb that, but we kept our bakery prices consistent.”

In the past few days, Bowers said prices have begun to drop. She said she expects the trend will continue over time.

“I think we’ll start seeing them come down a little bit over the coming days and weeks as our suppliers are able to get a handle on things and their costs are starting to adjust and come down a little bit,” Bowers said.

But, of course, it is hard to predict, and it is hard to tell what shopping list item might fall victim to price hikes next.

It’s a crazy time in life,” Bowers said. “You just kind of wonder what’s the next thing gonna be?”