Alabama Theatre shakes things up with changes to ‘ONE The Show’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach will be bringing on a new country singer and changing how the audience interacts with cast members when shows resume in February.

Lori Beth Finley will be joining the show’s cast and will be performing hit songs from artists such as Carrie Underwood and Sugarland. She will also be performing “Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts alongside Steve Gannon, the theater said in a news release.

In addition, fiddle player Dan Emmett will be joining the band in 20202. He has toured with Wade Hayes and numerous Nashville artists.

In other change for 2022. the theater said featured singers will share the emcee role for the first time.

“The cast will introduce one another during the show and give our audiences an opportunity to interact with our cast and show their individual personalities in a whole new light,” the theater said.

‘ONE The Show’ is set to begin this year’s performances on Feb. 9.