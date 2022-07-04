NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Pride March in North Myrtle Beach has been canceled due to weather, according to an event organizer.

Eight people were going to march eight miles carrying American, South Carolina, POW/MIA and Purple Heart flags. Two groups of four were scheduled to meet on the beach at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach ahead of the Salute from the Shores flyover.

The cancellation comes as storms moved through the area on Monday afternoon. The city of North Myrtle Beach warned drivers of ponding water on Main Street headed toward Cherry Grove, and as of about 12:45 p.m., Santee Cooper reported power outages affecting about 400 customers in the North Myrtle Beach and Little River areas.

As of noon Monday, the Salute from the Shores flyover was still scheduled to take place.