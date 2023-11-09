NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be performing their annual inspection of the Barefoot swing bridge, the city said in a news release.

This inspection happens every year to make sure everything is running properly, the release said.

Drivers should expect one lane of traffic to be open until Saturday.

The city apologized for any inconvenience and thanked everyone in advance for their patience.