NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Federal and local authorities are on scene of a small plane crash in North Myrtle Beach near Barefoot Resort and Golf, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
Officer Pat Wilkinson with North Myrtle Beach police told News13 that at least one person was killed in the crash and another was hurt.
In a statement to News13, the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at about 11 a.m. and that four people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Wilkinson said the NTSB will secure the area for about two days.
No other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
This story will be updated.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here