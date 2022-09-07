NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth annual SeptemberFest! event at Barefoot Landing will feature a grape stomp, pets from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, live music and several activities for children.

The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village in North Myrtle Beach.

According to the Barefoot Landing website, the Duplin Winery Grape Stomp will include the stomp, a bottle of wine, and a wine tumbler for $35 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. just before the event at the Duplin Winery tent. Guests can also purchase tickets in advance online.

There is no charge for guests who want to watch the stomp and enjoy SeptemberFest! activities.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach will be selling merchandise, hosting raffles and offering photo ops with pets. The shelter invites guests to bring their four-legged friends to the event.

Live music will begin at noon with Purpose, a music duo that performs high-energy rock, pop, country and jazz music, according to a Facebook post. The Alan Bibey Project, consisting of bluegrass music veterans and young musicians, will follow at 3:30 p.m.

More information about the event can be found online.