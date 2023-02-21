NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re an animal lover and enjoy live music, a three-day event coming up in North Myrtle Beach might be the perfect treat.

Barefoot Landing will host its first “Rock ‘N Paws” live music event March 3-5 at Dockside Village.

Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 3, and the music will continue from noon until 8 p.m. on March 4 by Sassafrass, the Craig Sorrells Project and the Grocery Store Gentlemen. The final day of the event — from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 5 — will feature performances by the King Tide Band and the Sweet Sweet Band.

Representatives from local animal shelters will be doing fundraising, accepting donations and offering other information during the event. Shelter dogs might also be available for meet-and-greet time.

Participating Barefoot Landing restaurants will offer food and drinks on the lawn. More information is available on the Barefoot Landing website or by calling 843-361-7949. You can also follow Barefoot Landing on Facebook and Instagram.