NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The swing bridge at Barefoot Resort will be operated on a manual basis for the foreseeable future because of a mechanical problem, the city of North Myrtle Beach said Friday in a Facebook post.

Officials were forced to manually close the bridge on Friday after it became stuck open, blocking traffic on Barefoot Resort Bridge Road, the city said.

While repairs are being made, the city said the bridge will be opened manually at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily to accommodate traffic on the Intracoastal Waterway. During those times, traffic delays of up to an hour are possible on Barefoot Resort Bridge Road.

“This manual schedule will remain in place until mechanical repairs are completed, subject to continued approval from the United States Coast Guard,” the city said.

