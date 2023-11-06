NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic on the Barefoot swing bridge in North Myrtle Beach has been reduced to one lane while crews make emergency repairs after a vehicle crash Sunday night, city officials said.

The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, the city said in a news release.

No details about the crash were immediately available.

