NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic on the Barefoot swing bridge in North Myrtle Beach has been reduced to one lane while crews make emergency repairs after a vehicle crash Sunday night, city officials said.
The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, the city said in a news release.
No details about the crash were immediately available.
