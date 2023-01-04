NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Barefoot Swing Bridge in North Myrtle Beach will begin annual maintenance this week, according to the city.
Traffic will be reduced to just one lane, the city said. The maintenance will take approximately six weeks to finish.
Drivers should prepare for the possibility of traffic delays.