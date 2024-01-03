NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Barefoot Swing Bridge will be reduced to one-lane traffic during annual maintenance beginning on Monday, according to the city of North Myrtle Beach.
The lane restriction will be will begin as crews install traffic-control signals, the city said in a news release. The project will last for about six weeks.
