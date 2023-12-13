NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Lisa Lacroix was hit at about 3 p.m. Saturday while she was riding her bicycle near 33rd Avenue South, the coroner’s office said. She was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where she died from “multiple traumatic injuries.”
No additional information was immediately available. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.
