NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were rescued after a boat hit the Little River jetties, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

There were no serious injuries, and the DNR said those aboard the boat were transferred to an Horry County Fire Rescue boat and taken to land.

In a Facebook post, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said the 27-foot boat hit the “southern portion of the jetties, trapping six people on the rocks.”

“We want to congratulate one of our rescue swimmers, Ryan Sigsworth for his swimming rescue of the five people and swimming the tow line to the stranded vessel,” the rescue squad’s post said. “That is why your rescue squad is here, serving the community.”

The vessel was safely removed from the area using a tow boat. No additional information was immediately available.

