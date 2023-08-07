HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was given for a woman accused of drunk driving in a crash that killed a 41-year-old Longs man in June.

Nancy Bishop, 62, is charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and felony DUI resulting in death, according to online jail records. The crash happened June 18 but Bishop was in the hospital and was not formally charged until Monday morning.

A $100,000 bond was set to be paid in cash for the two charges. She was also ordered to be on house arrest with a monitor.

The judge in the bond hearing was concerned about Bishop being a danger to the community by letting her drive, but did not make any driving or alcohol monitoring or restrictions.

While conducting an inventory of Bishop’s vehicle for a tow, officers found an open container of wine along with a cup in the cupholder containing a liquid “consistent with the contents of the wine bottle,” according to police.

A blood draw of Bishop found that she was nearly three times over the legal limit, with a blood alcohol content of .22.