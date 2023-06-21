NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police conducted a felony DUI investigation after a deadly two-vehicle crash on Robert Edge Parkway on Monday, Pat Wilkinson with NMBPD told News13.

Wilkinson said the vehicles involved were a Lexus and a Nissan. The Lexus swerved into oncoming traffic and hit the Nissan head-on, according to eyewitnesses.

The driver of the Lexus, Nancy Bishop, and four others were taken to the hospital, police said.

While conducting an inventory of Bishop’s vehicle for a tow, officers found an open container of wine along with a cup in the cupholder containing a liquid “consistent with the contents of the wine bottle,” according to police.

Police then obtained a search warrant for a blood draw of Bishop for a felony DUI investigation, Wilkinson said. He added that they have probable cause to charge Bishop but that she is still in the hospital.

The crash killed a 41-year-old Longs man, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.

News13 reached out to North Myrtle Beach police on Monday night, but did not hear back until Wednesday afternoon.

Count on News13 for updates.