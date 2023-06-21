NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police conducted a felony DUI investigation after a deadly two-vehicle crash on Robert Edge Parkway on Monday, Pat Wilkinson with NMBPD told News13.
Wilkinson said the vehicles involved were a Lexus and a Nissan. The Lexus swerved into oncoming traffic and hit the Nissan head-on, according to eyewitnesses.
The driver of the Lexus, Nancy Bishop, and four others were taken to the hospital, police said.
While conducting an inventory of Bishop’s vehicle for a tow, officers found an open container of wine along with a cup in the cupholder containing a liquid “consistent with the contents of the wine bottle,” according to police.
Police then obtained a search warrant for a blood draw of Bishop for a felony DUI investigation, Wilkinson said. He added that they have probable cause to charge Bishop but that she is still in the hospital.
The crash killed a 41-year-old Longs man, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.
News13 reached out to North Myrtle Beach police on Monday night, but did not hear back until Wednesday afternoon.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here