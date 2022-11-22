NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A child died after they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials.
The incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the Timber Ridge community, city spokesperson Donald Graham said.
The name or age of the child has not yet been released.
No other details were immediately available. News13 is working to learn more information.
