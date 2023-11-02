NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of North Myrtle Beach will be getting a new traffic signal located at Club Course Drive and Barefoot Resort Bridge Road, according to a Facebook post by the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The traffic light will be phased in starting Wednesday November 8th. The traffic light will be placed in flash mode for seven days. After the seven-day period, the light will be placed in active mode, the post said.

Travelers are warned that during the day on Wednesday November 8th, they may experience stop and go traffic and/ or one lane traffic during start up, the post said.

