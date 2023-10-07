NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was the season opener for the local National Wheelchair Basketball Association, or NWBA team, Coastal Chairmen.

It was an intense competition on the courts of North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Fitness Center, but the Coastal Chairmen managed to get their first win under their belt against Fayetteville and were confident heading into the second game.

Head coach Jesse Lind said the team is like second family.

“We all got each other’s backs,” Lind said. “We all genuinely care for one another, and I feel like encouragement is always better than negativity, so we always try to gas each other up because mistakes will always happen. It’s how you react to diversity that defines you.”

Last year, the team went to nationals and finished 10th in the country. They hope to beat that this season, but Lind said they need the support.

“When you make a good play or have a series of good runs and everyone is going crazy it disheartened the competition too,” Lind said. “So, there is something to be said about the 12th man, so Grand Strand we need you, so come out and support us. We appreciate you.”

All Coastal Chairmen games are on Saturdays starting at 1 p.m. and are free to the public. You can see the full game schedule on coastaladaptivesports.org.