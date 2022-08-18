NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hearing aids can be bought over-the-counter starting in the fall, but consumers will still pay a hefty price, according to one North Myrtle Beach expert.

Tommi Stanley, an audiologist at Grand Strand Hearing, admits the price for over-the-counter hearing aids will be cheaper than buying it from a medical office.

Most insurance companies only pay for the hearing evaluations, if the insurance even covers an audiologist visit. The hearing aids are priced separately, starting at $2,000.

Stanley advocates for people dealing with hearing loss to seek affordable services, but suggest the individual visit an audiologist first.

An audiologist evaluates the patient to identify the size of the ear lobe and the root cause of hearing loss.

Over-the-counter hearing aids are available to adults with mild to moderate hearing problems, according to the FDA. But Stanley said often times people are not aware of the risks.

“They put it where they like it, but it may not be loud enough and it may not be in certain frequencies, or maybe over amplified,” Stanley said. “That’s a concern as well if you turn it up too much, you can actually cause more hearing loss.”

Hearing aids are water resistant, but South Carolina’s high temperatures create more moisture that can cause the hearing aids to malfunction.

“You’ve spent this money on this hearing aid, but where you go for service,” Stanley said. “With audiologists, we have a relationship with the manufacturer so we can send those in for repair and we can get things fixed for you and not have to worry about that.”

Despite the new ruling, Stanley is not worried about Grand Strand Hearings’ business slowing down.

“People are welcome to come in and I’ll be glad to help them with their over the counter purchase,” Stanley said. “To make sure it fits and go over how to put them in and take them out.”

Stanley said most of her clientele is over the age of 65, but she has noticed an increase in younger people complaining about hearing loss, in part due to loud music blasting through earbuds.