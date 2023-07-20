HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old died Wednesday after a motorcycle crash in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Jason Marcum, of Horry County, died at McLeod Sea Coast ER from his injuries, the coroner’s office said. The crash happened on Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
North Myrtle Beach police are investigating.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here