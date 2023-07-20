HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old died Wednesday after a motorcycle crash in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Jason Marcum, of Horry County, died at McLeod Sea Coast ER from his injuries, the coroner’s office said. The crash happened on Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach police are investigating.