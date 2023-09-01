HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The identity of the missing swimmer who was found after an hours-long search has been identified as 44-year-old Antwan James who was vacationing at the beach with his family from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the cause of death was ruled asphyxiation due to drowning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and police were dispatched to the area of 405 South Ocean Blvd for a swimmer in distress just after 7:30 pm Thursday, according to officials.

Upon arrival of fire department units, a female swimmer had been pulled from the water by civilians and was semi-responsive and breathing. Personnel was informed that a male swimmer was still in the water and missing, officials said.

The female patient was transported by Horry County Fire Rescue to the ER for further evaluation.

Officials said crews began an active search of the immediate area utilizing rescue swimmers and watercraft to locate the missing male swimmer. Drones with search lights and thermal imaging capabilities were utilized as part of the search.

Crews contended with rough surf conditions as the high tide continued to come in. The male swimmer was located just before 10pm about four blocks south of where he was last seen about more than two hours prior, officials said.