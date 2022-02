NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after police say he was assaulted at his home in North Myrtle Beach.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, Darell Johnson, 73, was assaulted at his home, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard. He died as a result of his injuries.

Details are extremely limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.