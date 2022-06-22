NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in the Cherry Grove area of Horry County.
A News13 reporter near the scene reported heavy, black smoke in the area about 9:15 a.m.
News13 viewer Patrick Sowers also provided a video he took showing the fire and smoke in the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
