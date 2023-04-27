NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire units responded to a two-alarm fire at Preston’s Seafood restaurant in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night, according to NMBFR.

NMBFR said crews arrived at about 8:30 p.m. and noticed a fire along the exterior roof line on the front of the building. Crews began to quickly extinguish the fire and check for any extended damage inside the restaurant.

The fire was accessed quickly, and there was only minimal damage to an isolated area where the fire began, NMBFR said.

NMBFR said there were no injuries reported on scene.

Due to some of the damaged area impacting electrical wiring, Santee Cooper pulled the meter for the building so appropriate repairs can be made, according to NMBFR.

After crews operated and took out the fire, the building was turned back over to the owners and crews assisted them with getting building prepped to be secured for the night, NMBFR said.