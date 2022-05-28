NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pilot was the only person on board a small plane that crashed Saturday afternoon near Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash just after 2 p.m., according to city officials.

In a statement to News13, the FAA said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-12. Video from a News13 crew on scene shows a yellow plane that crashed into the ground nose-first.

News13 has also reached out to the NTSB for more information.

No other information was immediately available.

