NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Thursday it’s still unclear what caused the death of a 10-foot-long white shark found stranded this week on a local beach.

A necropsy revealed nodules on the shark’s spleen but no conclusive cause of illness, the SCDNR said in a Facebook post that showed a photo of the shark as its organs were being inspected by biologists and others. “Our biologists are sending off tissue samples for further analysis to hopefully learn more.”

The DNR also said that while it’s not uncommon for sharks, whales, dolphins and sea turtles to become stranded, a white shark stranding in South Carolina is unusual.

According to the DNR, the immature female found on the Grand Strand Beach had not been tagged and presented no threat to beachgoers. White sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina waters, the DNR said.

North Myrtle Beach police and fire rescue units responded to where the shark was found on the beach, the DNR said.

* * *

