NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a robbery at a Salvation Army Family Store on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

Authorities said the robbery happened Monday night.

According to police, someone was able to break into the side of the building behind a wooden gate. That’s where the stores A/C units are located and next to their neighboring store.

“We found this morning when our staff showed up to prep the store,” said Capt. Carl Melton, command officer of Salvation Army at Horry County. “Open the store, [see] that the store had been broken into.”

Police said the suspect came after store hours after sneaking through a weakened side panel before making their way into the store’s office.

“Totally destroyed the safe where the money was,” Melton said. “So, that was the only thing we could tell. Obviously, there’s an investigation going on and we’re trying to see what else was taken. But as of right now, we know that the contents of the safe were taken.”

While inside the store, News13 spotted loose change next to some broken pieces from the damaged safe and dry wall dust on the ground.

The store is currently closed until further notice for the investigation, clean up and repairs.

But that isn’t the staff’s biggest concerns.

“The money is raised in these stores, they go to help the community,” Melton said. “They specifically go to direct services to help people who are needing financial support. It helps go to our programs, like, our school of music and any number of programs and services that we’re providing.”

Melton said 80 to 85 cents of each dollar they take in goes back to direct services.

“Somebody in our community thought so much of themselves that they came and took something that wasn’t theirs,” he said. “And that’s disheartening.”

Melton said that he’s glad everyone is safe, but that his staff at the store was shaken up.

“We’re meeting with staff, we’re meeting with our team to try and figure that out at the moment,” he said. “Certainly, we want to avoid this moving forward.”

Melton has worked for the Salvation Army for more than five years. He said this is the first time someone has ever broken into one of their Horry County stores.

He said he wants people to know that they can be trusted with the money that’s coming into the store.

North Myrtle Beach police are asking any witnesses or anyone who has surveillance in the area of the 400 block of Main Street to call 843-447-9386.