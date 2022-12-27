NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A water rescue team assisted North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue with saving a dog’s life Monday along the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad.

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad/Facebook

The dog got out of a fenced yard and made its way down a 30-foot cliff behind the Grand Strand Airport, NMB rescue said.

The dog was scared and would not respond to rescuers, but once its owner was brought to the scene by boat, they were happily reunited and taken to safety.

The rescue squad said this incident was another “perfect application of our amphibious boat and collaboration with NMB Fire Rescue.”