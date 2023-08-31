NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 is getting a better look at a house that lost its roof from a tornado in the Cherry Grove area.

The National Weather Service said a waterspout was observed moving ashore near Ocean Boulevard and 56th Avenue North. It tracked north-northwest, causing sporadic damage to homes in the Cherry Grove area.

It then crossed Williams Creek into the Tidewater Golf Club, downing trees and numerous large limbs, the NWS said. There were also likely a few spin-ups in the vicinity of the waterspout as it came ashore.

News13 photo – Claire Purnell

The tornado was rated by the NWS as an EF0, with peak winds being estimated at about 85 mph.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said within a minute of the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning for the area, crews received calls for debris and damage in Cherry Grove.

At about midnight, people at the scene said it happened at about 10:30 p.m., right around the time a tornado warning went off on their phones. Some neighbors said it sounded like a freight train outside.

The remains of the roof are in the canal, and the back of the home is destroyed. People moved their things out of the house on Thursday.

A neighbor who helped the family move its things out of the home on Thursday said the family is devastated.

