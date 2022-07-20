NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of North Myrtle Beach came together Wednesday morning to remember and honor the service of fallen Police Sgt. Gordon Best, who died in a line-of-duty crash on rain-slicked roads on Jan. 1, 2021.

City leaders were joined by Best’s family members, friends and other members of the community at a ceremony at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety building. The End of Watch Ride to Remember event was just one of several put on recently across the Grand Strand by the nonprofit group Beyond the Call of Duty.

Police Chief Tommy Dennis, organizer Jagrut “JC” Shah others spoke and prayed for first responders, their family members and others who have lost a loved one in the line of duty, the city said in a Facebook post.

Photo: City of North Myrtle Beach

For more information about Beyond the Call of Duty and the End of Watch Ride to Remember, go to the organization’s website.