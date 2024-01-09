NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nobody was hurt after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Golden Griddle in North Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Fabbri told News13 that the fire started on the outside of the building near roof eaves, but the fire department is currently unsure of the exact source.
Smoke extended into the attic, but there was no fire damage inside the building, Fabbri said.
No other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.