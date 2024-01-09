NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nobody was hurt after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Golden Griddle in North Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Fabbri told News13 that the fire started on the outside of the building near roof eaves, but the fire department is currently unsure of the exact source.

Smoke extended into the attic, but there was no fire damage inside the building, Fabbri said.

No other information was immediately available.

