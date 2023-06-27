NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An fire overnight heavily damaged a building at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.

Crews called to the area at about 2:45 a.m. found flames already coming through the roof of the building, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. They remained at the scene throughout the night, continuing to fight the fire as a strong thunderstorm moved through the area.

Photo: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

Photo: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

Photo: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

Photo: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

Photo: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

News13 photo: Taylor Maresca

News13 photo: Taylor Maresca

News13 photo: Taylor Maresca

News13 photo: Taylor Maresca

Crews worked quickly and limited major fire damage to only one building occupied by one tenant. The fire burned underneath the boardwalk as well.

“Crews were able to stop the fire spread to the adjacent tenant limiting fire damage to the exterior wall and minimizing the damage inside from being any worse,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said.

Crews are expected to remain in the area for several hours to monitor hot spots.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene, and the Myrtle Beach and Calabash fire departments provided additional coverage in the city of North Myrtle Beach while crews battled the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.