NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when fire from a burning vehicle that had crashed spread to the home and several other vehicles, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Two people who were in the vehicle were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, NMBFR said. Several people in the rental home and the homes on either side of the fire were all evacuated with help from North Myrtle beach police, but they were not hurt.

Power to several homes in the area was off after mineral oil spilled from a pad-mounted transformer that was damaged in the incident, NMBFD said. A Santee Cooper crew responded to handle the cleanup and restore service.

No additional information was immediately available.

