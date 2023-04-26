NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florida man died at a hospital after he allegedly shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Anthony Vance Czyz, of New Port Richey, Florida, was suspected of shooting at a person earlier Tuesday in the area of Lake Arrowhead Road, according to officials.

The car was seen by officers in the parking lot of La Quinta.

The car left the parking lot and pulled into a gas station where officers identified the passenger in the vehicle as Czyz, according to police.

Officers attempted a “high risk” traffic stop as the car left the gas station and drove down Highway 17, police said.

The driver of the car cooperated with police and got out of the car. Czyz did not comply and shot himself, police said.

Czyz was given aid on scene and died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

Czyz died at 7:28 p.m., according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He was 58.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident, according to police. No one else was injured.

News13 initially reached out about the incident Tuesday night and weren’t provided information until Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County police also assisted in the investigation.