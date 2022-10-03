NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Pet adoption fees will be waived this week at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach as part of a nationwide adoption event.

The “Empty the Shelters” event at more than 280 shelters in 42 states starts on Tuesday and runs through Saturday, according to a news release. It is the largest funded adoption event in the country.

“This has been a very challenging year for our organization,” said Tina Hunter, executive director of the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. “Our shelter has been over capacity since early spring and we are receiving calls daily about animals in need that we are unable to help simply because we do not have the space in our facility.”

Homes have been found for more than 118,000 pets since the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s first adoption event in 2016.

Anyone interested in adopting can find more information about adoption requirements and the animals available for adoption by visiting www.humanesocietynmb.org.