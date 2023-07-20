NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several people have reached out to News13 after hearing a woman whose husband was killed by an alleged drunken driver in North Myrtle Beach.

News13 connected with a few people who wanted to help Ana Brown, through offering legal advice to simply cooking a meal. But she’s still in need of daycare for her three children.

Ana Brown and her family were involved in a crash on Robert Edge Parkway last month on Father’s Day. An alleged drunk driver drove over a median, landing on top of and crushing their car.

Ana’s husband, 41-year-old Thomas Brown, was killed in the crash. Ana is now bedridden and receives help from her aunts and in-home hospital care.

However, her aunts leave in one week, and in a month, the hospital will no longer help her.

While she’s been in contact with a few people wanting to help, she is still making calls to politicians like Sen. Tim Scott to bring her sister for a few weeks from Honduras to help.

“Making phone calls, I’ve been trying to get help from people,” Brown said. “But you know, it’s hard. My situation is hard.”

She has three children, a 5, 6 and 1-year-old. The oldest two have autism. She’s worries if her sister cannot come help that she will not be able to take care of her children by herself.

“Aug. 21 is coming, that’s when they go back to school, and I have no idea how I’m going to get them to the bus,” Brown said. “I have no idea how I’m going to get them to listen to me to get ready.”

Between dealing with the loss of her husband and her aunts leaving in the next week, Brown said her stress is unbearable.

“I really, really need help with this because I’m running out of time,” she said.

She said this is every mother’s worst fear.

“It’s a terrifying thought to think that I’m going to be left here with three children that depend completely on me,” Brown said.

Brown said she would be grateful to anyone who can help with daycare for her three children. She has raised about $3,000 in the past few days.

To donate to Brown and her family, click here.