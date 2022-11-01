NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new drive-through light show aims to make the holidays merry and bright in North Myrtle Beach.

The Great Christmas Light Show, featuring more than 2 million lights along a two-mile drive through the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, will open on Nov. 21.

The light show will include more than 500 custom-made light displays depicting animated figures and holiday scenes, including some that are up to 55 feet tall.

The light show hours will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 30, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas days when it will be closed.

Visitors will also be able to visit Santa’s Village and enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores and take in the lights aboard the Santa Express Train Ride. And, of course, Santa himself will be there to visit with the kids and young at heart.

Santa’s Village will be open Thursday through Sunday from Nov. 25 through Dec. 11 and nightly from Dec. 15-30 with the exception of Christmas Day when it will be closed.

Here are the admission fees:

$15 per vehicle when Santa’s Village is closed (up to 15 guests)

$20 per vehicle when Santa’s Village is open (up to 15 guests)

16 to 30 guests: $30 per vehicle all nights

31 or more guests: $60 per vehicle

Tickets must be purchased at the entrance gate before entry. There will be no online or advanced ticket sales.