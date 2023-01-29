NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An injured Great Horned Owl was brought to the Barefoot Resort firehouse by a good samaritan Saturday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
The owl was brought to the firehouse for treatment after he was found injured in a roadway, fire crews said.
Crews contacted Carolina Wildlife Rehab who then sent a team member to the firehouse to examine the owl, according to NMBFR. The owl appeared to have only one injured wing.
Carolina Wildlife Rehab took the owl so he could be checked out more thoroughly, NMBFR said. He will then heal at a rehab facility until he is ready to return to his natural habitat.
“Great work Lt. Spring and FF 1st Class Jacques and thanks to Carolina Wildlife Rehab as well as our Good Samaritan friend for working to ensure this little guy gets the chance to fly again real soon,” NMBFR said in a Facebook post.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.