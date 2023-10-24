NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new performing arts center set to open next year in North Myrtle Beach will bring be bringing something new to the Grand Strand.

Construction on the Greg Rowles Legacy Theatre is underway on Main Street with crews hard at work giving the old Dixie Jubilee building a makeover. The Legacy theatre will offer a unique live entertainment experience as those who go to see a show will never see the same one twice.

Greg Rowles, the theatre’s namesake and owner, said he hopes to cultivate new talent on the Grand Strand. He also said the theater’s location is perfect.

“We’ll be helping drive some traffic to North Myrtle Beach Main Street,” he said. “But vice versa. There are so many beautiful places there with tourism that 21 million people that come to the Grand Strand that visit there already. We’re going to add another place for them to stop by and say hello.”

The outside of the theatre will be ready in time for this year’s North Myrtle Beach Christmas parade, and a grand opening is planned on April 1.