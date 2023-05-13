NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 6th Annual Hawaiian 5k was held Saturday in North Myrtle Beach. It’s an event held annually to honor a former Socastee High School senior who died in 2016 from drowning in Surfside Beach.

His family, friends, classmates, former teachers, former running buddies and even strangers come out to support his legacy and raise money for the foundation his family started in his name.

A couple hundred people were out with leis, hula skirts and pineapples. A lot of attendees are current or former Socastee High School track and field athletes who showed up to honor their friend.

“He joined us cross country and it turned his life around,” said Robb Urbaniak, the race director and Socastee running coach. “He knew that what an impact running had on his life, so he would always say that he wanted to inspire people to run every day.”

The Hawaiian 5K supports the Aidan Keahi Mendoza Foundation, which was created seven years ago to honor Keahi Mendoza.

“It’s also kind of like a remembrance,” his mother Katinka Keller-Mendoza said. “We don’t want him to be forgotten and I feel that by doing this race every year it just prompts everybody to think about him again. It makes my heart feel good.”

Through the foundation, his family awards one Socastee High School senior with a $750 scholarship.

“I love just being able to continue to run, to be a Socastee Brave, and to give back to other students that might want the opportunity to seek higher education,” said Jill Dudley, one of Mendoza’s best friends.

Mendoza’s friends and family said he was a light in the community and always encouraged people to get in motion.

“He had such an amazing impact on so many people, me being one of them,” Dudley said.

To donate to the foundation, click here.