NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach High School has a new football coach to replace Matt Reel, who left in January to take a similar job at another South Carolina high school.

Greg Hill, an assistant coach under Creel, was appointed to the top job Monday night by the Horry County School Board of Education.

Reel had led the program since 2017 before his departure to Boiling Springs High School in the Upstate. The school is just north of Spartanburg. His teams compiled a 40-16 record and went to the playoffs in all five of his seasons at the helm, including in 2020 when the Chiefs reached the Class 4A state finals for the first time.