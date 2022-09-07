NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands.

Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14.

“Urban Soil has the unique ability of capturing the energy of their live shows and translating it to their studio recordings, resulting in an electrifying experience with every listen,” according to a press release. “Influenced by early roots elements, Urban Soil uniquely fuses those sounds with a fresh take, delivering a blend of raw, nostalgic sounds with a modern and glistening slant.”

Fans can learn more about Urban Soil and listen to their songs by visiting the band’s website.

Tickets for the opening event will go on sale Thursday, and purchases can be made at the House of Blues Box Office or online.

The House of Blues location opened in May 1997 and is located at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. The venue has hosted thousands of music artists from various genres for more than 25 years. The venue includes a restaurant, bar and an outdoor live music stage.