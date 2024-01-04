NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Engaging Minds Services Inc. will be hosting a human trafficking conference in North Myrtle Beach from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20.

The Coastal Region Task Force will bring representatives from social service agencies, state, federal and local government agencies, criminal justice agencies, researchers, faith-based organizations, and business leaders.

The leaders will lay groundwork for future collaborative projects, advocacy, and program development for human trafficking, the website said.

The purpose of the conferences is to educate social service, hospitality, health care, and criminal justice professionals on human trafficking and the needs and risks of those victimized by the commercial sex and labor industry, the website said.

​The sessions will consist of defining human trafficking, recognizing the signs, learning how traffickers lure their victims, the impact of social media on trafficking, and strategies that churches and agencies can use to deter traffickers from targeting people in the community, according to the website.

Phil Chalmers, who has 35 years of experience as a profiler, will be the speaker on Jan. 19, according to the website.

The cost of the conference is $250 per person. A group rate is available for $1000 for a group of 5. Those bringing more than five are asked to contact Sara Vickers at 843-438-4550.

To make hotel reservations, click here.