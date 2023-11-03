NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is ringing in the holiday season with an online auction to raise money for the shelter.

The auction, which has already started, will run until 5 p.m. on Nov. 12. There are a variety of items to bid on, including trips to Las Vegas and, even, Florence, Italy.

Meghan Pitman, the shelter’s marketing manager who is coordinating the event, said the money raised will help the shelter carry out its crucial mission of taking care of its animals.

“This is very important because obviously all of the proceeds are going directly to our shelter to help us continue to care for the animals,” Pitman said. “Animal welfare has been hit really hard this year, and you know our expenses are continuously going up and up. So, everything from all of the bids will just be able to help us continue to operate day in and day out.”

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the shelter to help care for animals. Pitman said it includes “an array of items.”

“There is something there for pretty much anyone in your family,” she said. “We have different gift baskets with different little goodies in them. We have gift certificates to local businesses and spas around here. We also have some amazing trips people can bid on.”

You can find all of the items and place your bid on the humane society’s online auction website.