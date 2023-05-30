NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Food, clothes and flashlights are just some of the things that could be packed in a go-bag as Grand Strand families prepare for the start of hurricane season on June 1.

However, for families with pets, there are some other important items to include.

[Your] pet’s medication is one thing that not everybody thinks about,” said Tina Hunter, the executive director of the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society. “We never know how long we’re gonna be displaced. Pee pee pads. We never know if we’re gonna be trapped inside, if animals are gonna wanna go outside.”

Another thing to consider is that just like people, pets can get anxious or nervous about storms, Hunter said.

“Our pets make up a small part of our life, but to them, we are their whole world,” Hunter said.”So make sure you’re with them. The safest place for them to be is with their pet parents.”

The shelter preps year-round for hurricane season, so Hunter said they’re ready. The biggest concern is the potential need to evacuate, which Hunter said would require help.

Anyone who wants to help by donating can go to the shelter’s website for more information. Pet crates and carriers are among the most-needed items ahead of a storm, Hunter said.